Nsoromma contestant Daniel Antwi gave Kuami Eugene a run for his money when he ‘murdered’ the lyrics of the Rockstar’s latest song.

Daniel gave a perfect rendition of Walaahi in such a manner that the judges could not have enough of him.

Perhaps to show the ladies’ man that he is, Daniel performed bare-chested with occasional winks, making the ladies gathered at the auditorium a lot to shout about.

Daniel saw an opportunity from the grand space of the stage to re-enact some of Kuami Eugene’s signature dance moves.

His performance saw judge Akwaboah prophesy greatness into his life.

A standing ovation from Akosua Agyapong was all he needed to solidify his position as a strong contender who has the chance of walking away with the GHS 20,000 grand price.