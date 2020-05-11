Ghanaian Engineer and Scientist, Ing. Dr Bright Atsu Sogbey, has warned of worse COVID-19 infection and death rates should the Electoral Commission (EC) be allowed to go ahead with its voters registration exercise.

Reports indicate that the EC, since the lifting of the partial lockdown some weeks ago, have been taking steps to begin its registration exercise despite the court injunction secured against the move by Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George.

But the incumbent New Patriotic Party insists the EC must be allowed to do its work.

Arguing out the demerits associated with the EC carrying out its registration exercise in a write-up copied to Adomonline.com, Dr Sogbey said the compilation of a new Voters Register doesn’t guarantee any political party winning the 2020 elections, but surely guarantees an escalation in infection and death rates of COVID-19.

In the current situation where COVID-19 confirmed cases have reached over 4,000 while death toll inches up, one does not need to be a rocket scientist to predict the catastrophic nature of this pandemic for Ghana if over 20 million Ghanaians are forced to queue for the registration of a new Voters Register. Ghana is heading for a doom and the President in his wisdom must act wisely and first steer the nation to safety, he said.

Dr Sogbey noted that in the face of the fast rising Covid-19 infections, EC may compile a new Voters Register alright, but may not be able to carry out the elections due to increased infection rates and deaths.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to speak up and resist the EC’s quest for a voters registration exercise amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying, we have to get involved, we are citizens, Ghana is calling us. Decision making is not a one man’s show and government is never for one man, we are all sinking in a common boat and we have to get involved for the rescue.