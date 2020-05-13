Actress and musician, Fella Makafui, has revealed what scares her most in life.

Makafui who is wife to rapper Medikal said the fact that she keeps getting so many business ideas scares her.

It is, however, unclear what the entrepreneur means.

Fella Makafui once described herself as an ambitious young lady putting the right strings together to make life better and easier for herself.

She took to her Twitter page to post: “Got sooo many business ideas, it scares me sometimes.”

