The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has opposed the decision of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to open the hospitality sector in the country.

The GTA issued a directive on May 11 to give permission to restaurants, hotels, drinking bars and all other food chain suppliers to resume work except for night clubs.

However, in a counter release, the Tourism Ministry has asked the public to disregard the directives of the GTA.

In a press release issued by the Minister, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, the Ministry said food chain and restaurants can operate within the enforcement of social distancing, as directed by the President and GTA.

However, drinking bars and night clubs remain closed, contrary to the earlier directive issued by GTA.

Read directive below: