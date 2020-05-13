The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has outlined guidelines to curb the possible spread of the coronavirus disease as the hospitality industry reopens.

According to the GTA, the reopening follows President Nana Akufo-Addo’s nation address on Sunday.

In a statement, it explained restaurants, hotels, drinking bars and all other food chain suppliers can resume work except for night clubs.

It added the facilities can have sit-ins and delivery services while ensuring they abide by the precautionary measures.

It urged management to ensure all staff and other workplace protocols are in place to guarantee the safety of workers and patrons.

Read the statement below: