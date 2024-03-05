The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has officially launched the Kwahu Paragliding Festival for Easter 2024 at Kwawu Abene in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.

The launch event, which was attended by the Deputy CEO of the GTA, Ekow Sampson, and traditional leaders from the Kwawu traditional council, marked the beginning of preparations for the highly anticipated festival.

In an interview with Adom News, Ekow Sampson said the paragliding festival is scheduled to take place from March 29 to April 1st, 2024.

He emphasized the uniqueness of the Kwawu paragliding site, noting that only three countries in Africa boast such picturesque tourist attractions.

Mr. Sampson urged everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to experience the festival firsthand.

Addressing some of the challenges associated with the festival, Isaac Agyapong, the District Chief Executive for Kwawu East, raised concerns about the high cost of accommodation during the Kwawu Easter celebrations.

He called on the GTA to engage with hotel owners to consider reducing prices, thus making the festival more accessible to visitors.

Additionally, Agyapong mentioned ongoing road construction works from Mpraeso to Abetifi, a key route for festival attendees.

He noted that, although the contractor had abandoned the project, the Assembly would ensure the road remains motorable for visitors during the Kwawu Easter celebrations.

The launch of the Kwahu Paragliding Festival signals the beginning of a vibrant and exciting Easter celebration in the Eastern Region, drawing tourists and adventure enthusiasts from across the country and beyond.