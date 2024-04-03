The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has revealed that the 2024 Kwahu Paragliding Festival witnessed a record-breaking attendance of 7,463 people.

According to the Authority, this represents a 49% surge in attendance compared to the previous year.

In a press release dated April 3, the GTA stated that the festival, which took place from March 29 to April 1st, 2024, impressed spectators with 138 tandem flights and 24 solo flights.

“Throughout the Festival, seven skilled tandem pilots hailing from various countries, including the USA, Japan, Peru, Ghana, and Germany, took passengers on unforgettable journeys through the skies.

“Notably, Ghanaian Solo Pilot Isaac Mensah achieved a personal milestone with his first successful Solo flight, soaring from the Odweanoma Mountain to touch down safely at the Nkwakwa Stadium,” parts of the statement read.

The GTA believes that the growing popularity of the paragliding festival significantly impacted the local tourism and hospitality value chain and economy.

The Authority emphasised the opportunities it creates for local businesses, from accommodations and food vendors to transportation services among others.

“The influx of visitors not only generated revenue for the immediate Kwahu community but also fosters job creation and boosts tourism-related businesses in the region.

“The event’s success is evident from the escalating number of spectators, signifying a growing interest in the sport of paragliding,” the GTA noted.

The GTA added that the paragliding festival also emerged as a must-visit attraction one that created lasting memories through captivating flights.

The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang, also attributed the huge patronage to the enhanced safety measures and overall improved experience at the site.

“The Ghana Tourism Authority expresses appreciation to all the stakeholders especially the Kwahu Traditional Council and the Kwahu South, East and West Assemblies.”

MORE: