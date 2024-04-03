The Director General of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA), Michael Luguji has appealed to all stakeholders in the sector to join efforts at reducing duties and levies at the ports.

He has advised government to involve all players in the import value chain to help reduce costs at the ports to benefit consumers who rely on imports of essential goods.

He pointed out that the campaign to make Ghana’s port a hub in the West African region will face challenges if efforts are not directed to make the ports competitive.

“You need to look at what each entity contributes and then see by what margin you can reduce for it to affect the ordinary consumer and this is where the challenge lies. If you reduce port charges today, the importer will also reduce the prices for the consumer at the market”, he told Joy Business in an interview.

He stated that engaging all stakeholders will ensure that the final consumers is cushioned against price hikes.

“If you reduce the port charges, will the importer also reduce prices? If the answer is no then reducing the charges at the port will only benefit the importer. So it is important that every participant in the entire trade chain is committed to supporting the economy so that when prices are reduced at the ports, everyone will benefit from it”, he stressed.

Mr. Luguzi emphasized the importance to bring all stakeholders in the value chain together to appreciate the economic benefits price stability.

He maintained that any decision to reduce port charges must reflect down to the final consumer to support economic growth.

In recent times, trade associations and the Association of Ghana Industries have been raising concerns over the high cost of doing business at the port.

The AGI has blamed the situation on exorbitant levies charged by various government agencies and the various Shipping lines in the country.

According to some analysts, has made Ghana’s ports unattractive despite massive expansion works undertaken to accommodate bigger vessels and increase activities at both the Tema and Takoradi Ports.

