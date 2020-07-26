Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, scored the only goal in Swansea City 1:0 win over Brentford in the Skybet Championship playoff on Sunday evening.

The Swans hosted Brentford at the Liberty Stadium in the first league of the playoff.

After a goalless first half, Steve Cooper’s side came into the game in the second half.

However, Ayew in the 64th minute failed to convert a spot-kick.

Ayew and his teammates kept pressuring Brentford and in the 66th minute, Brentford were reduced to 10 men after Rico Henry was sent off.

READ ALSO

However, in the 82nd minute of the game, Andre Ayew was assisted by Jay Fulton as he struck a beautiful goal to put his side ahead of the playoff.

What a strike from 🇬🇭 Ghana's captain André Ayew! 🔥⚽ #SWABRE pic.twitter.com/hRfTXdNnaK — African Football HQ (@AfricanFtblHQ) July 26, 2020

Swansea will travel to the Griffin Park on Wednesday for the return encounter.

The winner of the match will play Fulham or Cardiff in the finals of the playoff at Wembly Stadium.

Ayew has scored 17 goals in all competition for Swansea City this season, – his highest tally ever in any league.