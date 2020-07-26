The Black Princesses and the Black Maidens have been given the clearance to begin World Cup preparations, President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced.

The two national female teams, who were preparing for the African qualifiers to the U-17 and U-20 Fifa Women’s World Cup, were forced to break camp following the outbreak of the COVID-19.

In his 14th address on Sunday, July 26, on measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo said:

“Our female U-17 and U-20 national football teams have been given the clearance to go to their respective training camps to begin preparation towards the Fifa and Caf-sanctioned international matches which begin in September.

“While in training, the playing, technical and management teams must observe strictly all the protocols issued by the government, Caf and Fifa against COVID-19.

“All other teams and contact sports and competitive sporting events remain suspended until further notice,” he highlighted.

The Black Maidens, having cleared their Liberia hurdle, will be preparing to face West African rivals Nigeria in the final round of the qualifiers to the 2021 Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The Princesses will also be looking to build on their recent Morocco trip to prepare for a two-legged battle with Guinea-Bissau in their first qualifying tie to the 2021 Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup which will be co-hosted by Costa Rica and Panama.