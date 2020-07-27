Homicide experts from the National Police headquarters have been deployed to the Savanah region to hunt down some persons who lynched an elderly woman at Kafaba.

The woman, identified as Akua Denteh, was slapped, kicked and caned on Thursday after being accused of witchcraft by a supposed soothsayer.

A statement from the Ghana Police Service indicated the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, deployed the personnel on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

The statement identified the suspects, who have absconded as one Sanjo who is said to have hosted Hajia Filina, a priestess who declared the deceased a witch. Others are the priestess, one Teacher Aliu, Bumaye, Ashley, and Manafo.

Meanwhile, the police have announced GH¢2,000.00 bounty for anyone who finds these perpetrators, urging persons who have any information on the culprits to reach the police on their toll-free numbers 18555 or 112.

With a video of the act trending on social media, some Ghanaians, including recognised civil society organisations, have called for justice for the family of the deceased, with a demand for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

