Former President John Mahama has joined the widespread calls for justice for a 90-year-old woman who was gruesomely murdered at Kafaba, Savannah Region.

The deceased, Akua Denteh, was lynched by some community folk after a priestess reportedly accused her of witchcraft.

Decrying the attack, Mr. Mahama said “our society and institutions failed the poor 90-year-old woman.”

“Where were our Assembly Members, Unit Committees, the Police and BNI when it mattered most,” the NDC Presidential nominee quizzed, adding “it was sad to see a crowd standing by and watching the gruesome spectacle.”

He added: “Very sad reflection on us as a people in the 21st century. Just by luck, someone captured the sorry sight on a smart phone. How many more Dente Akua’s have died pitiful unrecorded deaths?”

Police in the Savannah Region have, meanwhile, began investigations into murder.

The Inspector-General of Police James Oppong Boanuh has dispatched homicide experts to the Savannah region to help search for murderers, a statement from the police chief’s office said.

The IGP has also announced a GH¢2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of any of the suspects.

“Any person with credible information that could lead to their arrest should contact Police in Savannah region or call Police toll free on 18555 or 112 or on mobile phone numbers 0550323323, 0275000156 or on WhatsApp 020-6639121,” the statement added.