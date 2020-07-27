Chairperson for the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has pleaded with the Ghanaian citizenry, particularly agents of the various political parties to use the outfit’s laid down rules in registering their grievances and concerns.

Mrs Jean Mensa, speaking at the sixth edition of the Commission’s ‘Let the Citizen Know’ series, said the mechanisms put in place by the EC to allow party agents challenge the eligibility of registrants and also for registrants to register their displeasure, works.

“We encourage citizens to be law abiding and urge them to use the various mechanisms and processes laid out by the EC to register their grievances and concerns.

“We assure citizens that the mechanisms we have put in place work, and it is important therefore that they apply them and not take the law into their own hands,” she said.

Her plea follows series of disturbances at various registration centres across the country, which have resulted in some persons sustaining serious injuries.