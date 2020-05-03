Afrobeats singer Dhamie has released the highly anticipated visuals for his 2019 released single ‘Bless the Boy‘.

The Nigerian-born Ghanaian singer released this debut single to break into the music scene – a song which is gradually garnering media attention following its release.

Dhamie had already released a follow-up single featuring BET award nominee Kwesi Arthur titled ‘Awon Boys’.

On why he chose to release ‘Bless the Boy’ video after a year of the audio release, Dhamie told Adomonline “I believe the essence of the song still stands even as we deal with the coronavirus pandemic.”

“We need God’s blessings at all times, especially after the pandemic when the world is expected to suffer economic recession,” he said.

The video was shot in a natural setting, with the Gulf of Guinea at the background in a few shots.

Shot by Nana Kwadwo Barima at Teshie, a suburb of Accra, ‘Bless the Boy‘ is expected to touch the hearts of all viewers.

Watch the full video here: