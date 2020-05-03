Rapper Sarkodie came top at the 2020 3Music Awards by winning five awards including ‘Music Man of the Year’ and ‘Hiphop/Hiplife Act of the Year.’

The musician is taking all the praise on social media after sweeping the most awards on the night.

Among the awards he picked was ‘Fan Army of the Year’ with which he was going head to head with Stonebwoy’s Bhim Nation, Shatta Wale’s Shatta Movement and Kofi Kinaata’s Team Move.

Many of his fans are happy for the milestone Sarkodie achieved in the year under review after having to walk home with no awards last year.

Sarkodie also won the Best Rap performance with his song ‘Who Da Man’ featuring Kwesi Arthur.

Although Sarkodie won big on the night, Kofi Kinaata carried home the biggest award, ‘Song of the Year.’ He also won the award for ‘Highlife Song of the Year.’

Kofi Kinaata won both of his awards with his hit song ‘Things Fall Apart.’

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale who took home the most awards last year ended up with only one this year – Digital Act of the Year.

His biggest rival, Stonebwoy, also won one award – Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year.

One act smiling all the way to her bedside is gospel singer, Diana Hamilton, who took home the ‘Gospel Act of the Year’ award and the ‘Female Act of the Year’ award.

Efya swept the ‘Best Female Vocalist’ award with her performance on ‘Saara’. Unfortunately Wendy Shay did not win any award this year.

Taking Shay’s spot at the ‘Breakthrough Act of the Year’ is Fameye.

This year’s 3Music Awards came off at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair. However, because of the ban on public gatherings it was held with no audience and streamed on Joy Prime and other social media pages.