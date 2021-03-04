Every good thing comes to a good end, and season 3 of Adom TV’s kids singing show, Nsoromma is no exception.

Sixteen weeks of intense competition has gotten to it apogee with tensions higher than ever as the finale is all set for Sunday, March 7, 2020 at 5 pm.

After a tough nationwide scouting, to a pre-battle among 30 contestants and finally the ultimate selection of the twelve very best, the journey of Nsoromma Season 3 has been a delight.

Twelve budding musicians have given powerful renditions of famous highlife songs throughout the competition but five of them have the judges doffing their hats off.

The 7:5 ratio of girls to boys has now dropped to 3:2 as Belinda, Jenise or Truth will battle out Gamado and Abrantie to see if one of them could become the first female winner of the competition.

This year’s winner stands a chance of winning a cash prize of GHS 10,000 with the first, second and third runners up taking home GHS 5,000, GHS 3,000 and GHS 1,500 respectively plus musical instruments, laptops and tablets.

All that is required to see your favourite wear the crown is to vote to the short code *711*60# to all networks.

Who joins Righteous Vandyke and Victor Ampofo in the history book as Nsoromma winners?

