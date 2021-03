President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his lieutenant, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, have reacted excitedly to the final ruling of the Supreme Court on the 2020 Election Petition sent to the court by John Dramani Mahama.

The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, who delivered the over two hours long verdict of the seven-member panel, said “your petition is dismissed without merit.”

Below are some photos from the Flagstaff House: