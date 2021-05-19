Abrantie, the wonder kid who emerged as winner of Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 3 competition, has finally caught up with music star Kuami Eugene.

The pair had the chance to have personal discussions where Abrantie declared his love for Kuami Eugene and how he would love to collaborate with him.

I like him and I am looking forward to getting in contact with him. I wanna learn more about music from him. I wanna collaborate with him at the right time, Abrantie said during an interview with Adom TV.

According to Kuami Eugene, Adom TV’s Nsoromma reality show has done marvelously well and will go a long way to develop young music stars.

Abrantie crowned winner of Adom TV Nsoromma Season 3



He explained that that wasn’t the first time he had been touched by an Nsoromma kid, and cited season 1 contestant Ashley Chuks as a testimony.

The rockstar said he sees Abrantie attaining the limelight in an exceptional way, adding that, he will feature him when the time is right.

I am happy and glad that my stardom has gotten these kids to be singing my songs at competitions. I realised many of them sing my songs during their performances. He has a bigger dream ahead of him and he has talent.

I am glad to have met him. I will always be around. I think Nsoromma has done marvelously well. They have taken the kids’ talent to another level, Kuami Eugene said.