State prosecutors will on June 9, at the Kaneshie District Court, conduct the committal proceedings against one Ebenezer Kwayisi aka Junior alleged to have murdered the University of Ghana Law Lecturer, Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh.



The State, per the committal proceedings, will seek to convince the court, presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye, to commit suspect Kwayisi to stand trial at the High Court for murder.



Committal proceedings are held to determine whether, in the case of more serious criminal offences, there is sufficient evidence to require the defendant (accused person) to stand trial.

In court on Wednesday, May 19, when the accused person was re-arraigned, the court ordered the state to serve the accused person with the Bill of indictment 10 clear days before the court’s next sitting.



The court also instructed the accused person to read through all documents in the bill of indictment before the next court day.



This was after the state prosecutors told the court that the Bill of indictment was ready but it was yet to file in court and also serve the accused.



The court has subsequently adjourned the case to June 9 for committals to be conducted.



Mr Kwaiyisi, the third accused is the only person on provisional charge of murder after the second accused person, Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah was discharged.



The first accused person, James Nana Womba, died in custody late last year and has since been buried.





