The Supreme Court’s ruling on the 2020 election petition on Thursday, March 4, 2021, brought joy to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s legal team.

The legal team, which could not hide its joy, stood at the forecourt of the court to sing songs of praises to the Almighty God.

The team sang local gospel songs including the famous ‘Aba mu awie‘ and waved white handkerchiefs.

The lead counsel, Akoto Ampaw, led the team to chant Tsobo to acknowledge their hard work.

They were joined by the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay and the General Secretary, John Boadu.

The Apex Court ruled the case in their favour after the Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah disclosed the petitioner did not satisfy all the five issues outlined by the court to determine the case.

The Supreme Court of Ghana has upheld the re-election of President Akufo-Addo as president of Ghana.

The decision means he was validly elected during the December 7, 2020, presidential elections.

Former President John Mahama, who lost the 2016 elections and re-contested the 2020 polls on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, took the Electoral Commission to court, to challenge the validity of results and the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the winner.

Mr Mahama was challenging the results of the polls insisting that none of the nine presidential candidates obtained the mandatory 50%+1 constitutional threshold to be declared the winner of the polls.