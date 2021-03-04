Former President John Mahama has won the hearts of many after the Supreme Court’s ruling on the presidential election.

Mr Mahama, following the unanimous decision to dismiss the 2020 election petition, exchanged pleasantries with many including his lead counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata.

John Mahama and Tsatsu Tsikata

Obviously pleased with the work of the astute lawyer, the two shared a laugh in court.

He also interacted with his running mate Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang who was also in court.

Even when he was being trolled on social media, especially by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Mahama still shared a joke and fist bump with the NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay.