President Nana Akufo-Addo will on Friday, March 5, 2021, swear in all ministers approved by Parliament.

Minister of Information-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

Parliament approved all 13 ministerial nominees in the Appointments Committee’s report after prolong sitting.

Three nominees, Information Minister-designate, Mr Oppong Nkrumah, Food and Agriculture Minister-designate, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson, who were previously rejected, garnered the needed votes to be approved.

Based on this backdrop, a list of certified individuals has been sent to the presidency to be sworn-in.

Accordingly, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said he has received his invitation and was sure others have also had theirs for the ceremony tomorrow.