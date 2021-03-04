Former President John Dramani Mahama is expected to address Ghanaians at 5:pm on Thursday from his office about his acceptance or otherwise of the Supreme Court ruling against the 2020 election petition.

He had challenged the validity of the results as declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The National Democratic Congress leader, who was the party’s presidential candidate in the December 7 election, had claimed in the petition that no candidate polled more than 50% of the total valid votes cast as required by the constitution.

However, after weeks of long legal arguments by all parties to the petition which included Mr Mahama as the petitioner and the EC, the first respondent as well as President Nana Akufo-Addo as the second respondent, the Supreme Court upheld the EC’s declaration of President Akufo-Addo as having been validly elected.

At the premises of the court where all parties normally address the media on the proceedings, the petitioners decided to deviate from the trend, saying Mr Mahama himself would address the press later in the evening.

His legal team urged the press to converge at the former President’s office at 5:pm to carry his address to the rest of the Ghanaian populace.