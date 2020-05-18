Abigail has emerged winner of Joy Prime’s maiden culinary reality show for kids after successfully battling 11 other contestants.

Right from auditions to the finale, Abigail has not taken for granted the opportunity to showcase her talent in the kitchen as she has constantly plated unbeatable meals.

The three-time winner beat Maame Yaa and Loviette, who came in second and third slot respectively, and automatically becomes an ambassador of the empowering show.

The excitement on her face was enough to prove she deserves the title as Big Chef and walks away with a fridge/freezer set, cooking wares, four burner stove, hefty cheque, product from sponsors and a certificate of participation.

Maame Yaa also gets for herself a four burner stove, mini laptop, cooking pot set, cash price and product from sponsors and a certificate of participation as well.

Loviette also walked away with a set of cooking pot, microwave, tablet, cash price and products from sponsors and a certificate of participation.

The end of Big Chef does not signify the end of excitement on Joy Prime as the channel is set to produce other intriguing shows.