Ghanaian dancers Abigail and Afronitaaa delivered an electrifying performance on 2024 Britain’s Got Talent, earning them a well-deserved third place.

Their dynamic routine featured tracks from Reggie ‘n’ Bollie, Fuse ODG, and The Outhere Brothers, captivating both the audience and judges alike.

The duo’s high-energy act was met with a standing ovation from the audience, and the four judges were unanimous in their praise.

They lauded the pair for their outstanding performance, commending their skill, passion, and creativity.

Abigail and Afronitaaa’s achievement is a significant milestone, not only for themselves but also for Ghana, as they showcased the rich talent and vibrant culture of their homeland on an international stage.

The judges encouraged them to continue following their passion and to let their creative instincts guide them in their artistic journey.

Their success on Britain’s Got Talent is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and it promises to open up new opportunities for them in the world of entertainment.

Watch the performance of Afronitaa and Abigail at the BGT final below:

MORE: