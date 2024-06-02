The Matchday 32 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have concluded with exciting results across various stadiums.
With two matches remaining in the season, FC Samartex has secured the championship title for the first time in their history.
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS 🏆#Winnertex #TheTimberGiants pic.twitter.com/dln6uoCrDh
— SAMARTEX 1996 FC (@FcSamartex1996) June 2, 2024
The action began on Friday with Hearts of Oak breaking their winless streak by defeating Nations FC 2-0.
Saturday’s matches saw Legon Cities triumph over Bofoakwa Tano with a 1-0 victory at the Theatre of Dreams, while Bechem United earned a hard-fought 1-0 win against the same team at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.
Sunday’s fixtures featured Asante Kotoko falling 1-0 to Great Olympics at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex. Nsoatreman FC played to a 1-1 draw with Accra Lions at the Prof. Nana Kronmansah Park.
At Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea secured a 2-0 win against relegation-bound Real Tamale United. Defending champions Medeama SC suffered a 1-0 defeat to Heart of Lions at Akoon Park.
Dreams FC returned to winning form with a 1-0 victory over Karela United at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu. FC Samartex clinched the league title with a narrow 1-0 win against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.
The current top four standings feature FC Samartex, Aduana Stars, Medeama SC, and Aduana Stars, while Great Olympics, Bofoakwa Tano, and Real Tamale United occupy the relegation zone.
𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘
Hearts of Oak 2-0 Nations FC
Legon Cities 1-0 Bofoakwa Tano
Bechem United 1-0 Aduana Stars
Asante Kotoko SC 0-1 Great Olympics
Nsoatreman FC 1-1 Accra Lions
Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Real Tamale United
Medeama SC 0-1 Heart of Lions
Dreams FC 1-0 Karela United
FC Samartex FC 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars