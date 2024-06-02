The Matchday 32 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have concluded with exciting results across various stadiums.

With two matches remaining in the season, FC Samartex has secured the championship title for the first time in their history.

The action began on Friday with Hearts of Oak breaking their winless streak by defeating Nations FC 2-0.

Saturday’s matches saw Legon Cities triumph over Bofoakwa Tano with a 1-0 victory at the Theatre of Dreams, while Bechem United earned a hard-fought 1-0 win against the same team at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Sunday’s fixtures featured Asante Kotoko falling 1-0 to Great Olympics at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex. Nsoatreman FC played to a 1-1 draw with Accra Lions at the Prof. Nana Kronmansah Park.

At Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea secured a 2-0 win against relegation-bound Real Tamale United. Defending champions Medeama SC suffered a 1-0 defeat to Heart of Lions at Akoon Park.

Dreams FC returned to winning form with a 1-0 victory over Karela United at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu. FC Samartex clinched the league title with a narrow 1-0 win against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

The current top four standings feature FC Samartex, Aduana Stars, Medeama SC, and Aduana Stars, while Great Olympics, Bofoakwa Tano, and Real Tamale United occupy the relegation zone.

Hearts of Oak 2-0 Nations FC

Legon Cities 1-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Bechem United 1-0 Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko SC 0-1 Great Olympics

Nsoatreman FC 1-1 Accra Lions

Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Real Tamale United

Medeama SC 0-1 Heart of Lions

Dreams FC 1-0 Karela United

FC Samartex FC 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars