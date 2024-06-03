Ghanaian actress Efia Odo has slammed critics spreading rumours that she is the cause of Kwesi Arthur’s music career decline.

According to her, Kwesi Arthur was a victim of his Ground Up label, adding that, “they used him and all I did was for him was support him,” she explained.

Some industry players have since been attacking Efia Odo after she attended the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards with King Promise, hoping he’d be adjudged Artiste of the Year.

When a fan moved at her saying, “you affected Kwesi Arthur big time, leave our KP alone,” Efia Odo in a riposte said, “lmao I’m not God. I don’t have that level of power to take away a gift from anyone,” rubbishing the rumours completely.

She added that, “my only mission is to support Ghanaians and their music, especially my friends.”

Check out the interaction below:

MORE: