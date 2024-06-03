Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch has married for a fifth time in a ceremony at his Californian vineyard.

Mr Murdoch, 93, tied the knot on Saturday with his new wife Elena Zhukova, 67, a retired Russian biologist.

He was rumoured to be dating Ms Zhukova soon after his engagement to ex-police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith was abruptly called off in April 2023.

Australian-born Mr Murdoch, who has six children, is chairman emeritus of News Corporation, which owns Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, the Sun and the Times.

He stepped down as chairman of Fox and News Corp last year, leaving his son Lachlan to head both companies.