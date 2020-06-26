A German lover has gone another mile to prove his love for Nigerian girlfriend Cossy Ojiakor, popularly known in the movie industry as Cossie Barbie.

The couple, who have been dating for a while now, have constantly displayed their love in public.

The latest to catch the eye of social media is a tattoo of the actress’ name and a full poem inscribed at the back of her German boyfriend.

The poem read: “Every time I think of you Cossy, I feel the intensity of loving you like you could never imagine. What I want more than anything is to hold you in my arms and tell you just how much I love you and how much I want you in my life. Please don’t ever doubt my love for you because it is as real today as it was the day I began to share love. I do love nothing so much in the world like you. I saw that you were perfect and so I loved you, and I then saw that you were not perfect and I love you.”