Singer, D’banj has been grilled by the Nigerian Police Force following a rape allegation against him by Seyitan Babatayo.

The questioning took place at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, and by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adaku Anya.

A top source in the police, who spoke to The PUNCH, also revealed that the singer dropped a statement on the rape allegation.

The source said: “D’Banj has been questioned twice at the FCID, Abuja. He was questioned last week and also this week. We will leave no stone unturned as we investigate the matter.”

His accuser, Seyitan, who couldn’t make it to Abuja, will be questioned at the annex of the FCID in Lagos.

“Seyitan appealed with us that she had no means of travelling down to Abuja. So, she has been given the option of reporting at the FCID Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi,” the officer said.