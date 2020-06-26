Ghanaian Instagram model and socialite, Hajia4Real, who is known in private life as Mona Faiz Montrage, is celebrating her birthday.

Born in 1993, Hajia4Real is 27-years-old today. To mark the occasion, the socialite has released some stunning new photos on social media.

The photos, which came in two sets, have Hajia4Real wearing a white spaghetti top and a pair of blue crazy (tattered) jeans.

With the spaghetti top tucked into the jeans, Hajia4Real had a small Gucci bag hanging in front of her which she held with her left hand.

She completed her look with brightly-coloured hair while she held a pack of balloons with the inscription “Happy Birthday Mona” in her right hand.

Sharing the first of the photos, the mother simply captioned: “Happy birthday to me.”

Hajia4Real later shared another set of photos describing herself as a queen. “On this day, a Queen was born ☝️,” her caption read.

Checkout another photo: