Star actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has got her fans happy once again after dropping a new photo on social media.

The new photo has actress McBrown displaying some style goals as she steps out in her usual stylistic fashion.

In the photo, she is seen wearing a jumpsuit made from a black and white coloured material.

With the top part of the jumpsuit having no straps, she got a design like a bowtie in front of the dress.

Matching her dress was a big black purse in her left hand. And for shoes, she went for a red pair of heels. The red shoes were obviously chosen to match the red flowery designs which were on the right thigh side of her dress.

Sharing the photo, she indicated that the shot was taken three years ago though she did not disclose which occasion it was.

“Let Me take you back to 2017 #THROWBACK – NanaAmaMcBrown #Brimm,” she captioned the photo.