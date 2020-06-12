Popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has celebrated the birthday of her step-son Chauncey Mensah.

Little Mensah is one of the children her husband, Maxwell Mensah, had before they got married.

The actress shared a video of all the children including her own Baby Maxin and indicated in the caption that little Mensah is the “one man standing” for the Mensah family.

READ ALSO:

She prayed for the boy and promised to love him.

Some fans have commented on the video with many of them praising the actress.