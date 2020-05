It is another joyous moment for actress Nana Ama McBrown as her one-year-old daughter, Baby Maxin lands an ambassadorial deal.

It’s a done deal with Amalena Children’s Haven, a one stop shop for kids who have signed Baby Maxin to represent their brand.

The announcement was made on the official Instagram account of the lad.

Nana Ama McBrown had hinted in an interview, months ago, that her then never-seen baby had already bagged some contracts.

Watch Baby Maxin in the video below: