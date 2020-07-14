Actress Nana Ama McBrown and daughter, Baby Maxin, became the centre of attraction upon their arrival as party guests.

Mother and daughter turned up in style as they gave off fashion goals in their twinning pink Jordan sneakers.

The other party guests, who seemed elated upon sighting the duo, hailed them as they entered the party venue.

A video of their arrival captured actress McBrown ‘slay’ in a white top on black leggings while Baby Maxin also wore a white top and pink leggings together with their face shields.

Watch the video below: