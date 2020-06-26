The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), has called on the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), to investigate the non-disclosure of assets and liabilities by judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts.

ASEPA argues that the non-disclosure of the assets and liabilities on the part of the judges is a contravention of article 286 of the 1992 Constitution.

That the Supreme Court Judges under-listed have failed to declare their assets and liabilities in accordance with Article 286 and also in breach of the six months grace period given to them under Asset Declaration Act to make a declaration, a statement issued by ASEPA read.

That the complainant, therefore, invokes the jurisdiction of CHRAJ to commence investigations into the allegations of non-disclosure of assets and liabilities against the under-listed Supreme Court Judges, the statement further read.

CHRAJ responding to the calls by ASEPA to investigate the non-disclosure of assets and liabilities by the Supreme Court and High Court Judges noted that the issue is receiving the needed attention and they will in due course inform ASEPA of the decisions taken.