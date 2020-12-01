Kumawood actor, Abraham Davis, popularly known as Oboy Salinko, has taken to social media to show off his beautiful wife.

Salinko posted several photos of his wife on his Instagram page to testify of his undying love for her.

The photos were to mark the birthday of his wife he affectionately calls Salinkowah.

One of the photos had the actor’s wife rock a fine blue glittering dress while she held a half-filled wine glass and beamed with smiles.

Making bold fashion statements, the other saw Mrs Davis in a Gucci straight dress.

Posting the photos, the actor penned heartfelt messages to the woman in his life.

“Baby you are my hottest, sexiest and prettiest wife ever!!! Love you so much and I’m so proud of you! each year, I’ll love you more.

“Remember that your best years are still ahead of you and I’ll be there for you at life’s every up and down and the in-between. Happy birthday my love. (Salinko wah),” his message read.