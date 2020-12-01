Gunnery Sergeant, Edward Agyapong, is reported to have been in a motor accident on the Accra-Tema motorway at about 1:45 pm on Sunday, November 29.

The 42-year-old Sgt. Agyapong, who was driving Service Vehicle S/V VW Polo No. 7705 Y, is said to have lost control, veered off the road and ran into a tree by the side of the road close to SIDALCO Ghana Limited.

Witnesses and passersby immediately rushed to the scene to rescue the unconscious officer from the badly damaged vehicle.

The officer, who had sustained serious injuries from the accident, seemed unconscious as passersby try desperately to use various farm and carpentry tools to pull him out of the wreckage.

He was subsequently rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was admitted.