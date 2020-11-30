A Metro Mass Transit Bus carrying 60 passengers has crashed on a bridge leading to the death of one passenger with 22 others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The accident occurred Sunday at about 6:00pm on a bridge over the river Supon at Osenase on Asamankese to Kade road.

The bus with registration number GG 3973- 09 was transporting the passengers from Koforidua towards Tiakama Nkwanta on Osenase-Oda road.

According to the suspect driver – Asante Robert, 45, while descending a hill towards the bridge, he lost control of the steering wheel and crashed against the wall of the bridge and violently landed across it blocking the road from both sides.

Some 23 passengers sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to St. Dominic Hospital at Akwatia, Osenase Health Centre and Asamankese Hospital for treatment. However, one of the victims Zinabu Dauda, 33, was pronounced dead.

The body has been deposited at the Asamankese Government Hospital morgue.

According to the acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado, the driver of the bus will be arrested to assist investigation after he is discharged from the hospital.

He said the bus has since been towed to allow free flow of traffic.