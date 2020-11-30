Forensic analysis said to have been carried out by the Israel Forensics Science Institute has identified National Democratic Congress’ National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo as the person heard in a leaked tape planning a road-map of criminal activities targeted at National Security operatives and Chairperson of the Electoral Commission among others.

A Police Investigator with the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters, Detective Chief Inspector Berko, told an Accra High Court the report places the probability that the voice is that of the politician at 90%, leading the experts to conclude that it cannot be the voice of another person.

He explained to the court that the experts carefully analysed how certain words like ‘people’, ‘officer’, and ‘police’ were pronounced in two audios which were compared.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo and a member of the party’s communication team, Kweku Boahen, are standing trial for conspiracy to assault a public officer and assault of a public officer.