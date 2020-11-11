The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will pull a surprise in the stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, said voters in the Ashanti region are peeved and will punish the NPP by voting massively for the NDC in the December general election.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Wednesday, he said: “2020 is going to be full of surprises; In Ashanti region, people will be shocked when the results come out.”

He indicated that the Akufo-Addo government has used slogans to deceive the people in the Ashanti region and is rather developing his home region [Eastern region].

The NDC Chairman claimed all the infrastructural developments in the NPP stronghold were done by the erstwhile Mahama administration.

“We built the Kejetia market, Kumasi airport, district hospitals, schools and the people in Ashanti region will reward us for that,” he said.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said per their research, the NDC is winning both the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions.

“We are winning the next elections. When change is coming, you can feel it, even the NPP knows change is on the way coming,” he added.