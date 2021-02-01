Curvaceous actress, Princess Shyngle, is finally a wedded wife after her ‘Mr Right’ put a diamond ring on her finger in a private ceremony last Saturday, January 30.

Now Mrs Bala-Gaye, the Gambian born has described her interfaith marriage as the best moment in her life as she gets to wake up everyday beside her childhood crush and best friend.

She has also teased fans with some romantic sessions she has been sharing with her husband through some photos and videos.

RELATED

The photo, believed to be taken at their wedding, was of the moment they sealed their union with a passionate kiss.

Their post-wedding videos also captured them cuddling in their washroom as her husband showered her with kisses.

Congratulatory messages are still beeping on her phone with some loved ones reposting the sizzling videos.

Find one of the photos below: