Gambian-born actress and producer, Princess Shyngle, has announced her marriage to her childhood friend.

Her husband happens to be her longtime crush from 8th grade with whom she has been friends with for over 10 years.

She took to her Instagram page to share a video that captured the proposal and other exciting moments of their life.

In a lengthy post, which recounted their love journey, she identified the husband as Baya Gale, who is also her gossip partner and her all.

She went on to express her appreciation to God without whom she believes the union wouldn’t have been possible.

Her comment section is already buzzing with congratulatory messages from friends and loved ones.

Watch the video below: