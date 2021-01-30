Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has caused a stir on social media with a video of him making a statement in the Chamber.

In the video, the outspoken politician sought to challenge a motion before the August House but his statement was cut short before its conclusion.

Even before he could raise his issues, his colleagues started murmuring and finally burst into laughter.

His submission was interjected by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin who ordered him to resume his seat.

Mr Agyapong did not obey the initial command to sit down but Mr Bagbin insisted that he sits down without making his submission and he finally obeyed.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, has generated massive reactions with many wondering how such a hard guy was easily tamed.

