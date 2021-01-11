New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Tahir Hammond, Afenyo-Markin and Frank Annor Dompreh have won Asawase Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak‘s heart.

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Chief Whip has described the composure of the aforementioned colleagues during the chaos that characterized the election of a Speaker as heartwarming.

The House was thrown into a state of confusion during the election and the transition from the 7th Parliament to the 8th.

After the counting of votes for Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye was done, the MP for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, snatched the ballot papers from the Clerk and attempted to bolt with same.

However, the Chief Whip of the NDC accosted him and retrieved the papers.

Speaking in an interview on the Probe on Joy News, Muntaka said the four MPs were in constant touch with him to decide the best ways in resolving the chaos.

Mr Muntaka said he was particularly shocked by Kennedy Agyapong’s demeanour and that of the four others who he said made overtures to their side.

“They did so well and constantly tried to reach out on how we get out out of the situation; K.T Hammond, Afenyo-Markin and Annor Dompreh were the peacemakers for that day for me,” he said.

He said the four MPs must be highly commended, adding nobody could have predicted the turnout of events if they had joined in the mayhem.

“I kept telling them, we should go by the law and that I can even change the agent which was myself but I told him so far as they continue to follow their party’s instructions of breaking the law, we will not get out,” he explained.

Mr Muntaka added that their request for peace to prevail was so remarkable, adding they kept coming to him to beg even though many of their colleagues were shouting insults.

Mr Agyapong, especially, was described as the peacemaker by many social media users after he was seen largely calling for cool heads among his colleagues on the floor of Parliament.

His silence and call for peace in the House on Thursday came as a shock to many with many doubting he was even present.