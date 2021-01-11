A ‘side chic’ has died in the house of her married man’s friend at the MCC Road area of Imo state.

A source told PUNCH that the man brought his mistress to his matrimonial home after taking his wife and children to the village for the new year celebration.

According to the source, the man brought the mistress to his house after they attended a function together.

ALSO READ:

The source said: “The man took his family to the village and returned home. He attended an event with his mistress and took her home. The mistress later died in his house at midnight. The man has been arrested and the corpse evacuated.”

The police spokesperson in the State, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident. He said that investigations had commenced to unravel the cause of death.