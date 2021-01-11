Founder and Head Pastor of Kings Kingdom Charismatic Centre, Prophet Seth Kofi Adjei, says the soldiers’ invasion of parliament during the election of Speaker was in order.

Prophet Adjei said the heated misunderstanding among Members of Parliament (MPs) was a big disgrace and the MPs needed to be punished.

For this, Prophet Adjei said the joint security task force should have dealt with the misbehaving MPs.

Commenting on the presence of the police and military men in Parliament in a media interview, the prophet called on the Ministry of Interior to combine the two services in maintaining peace and order in the country at all times.

According to him, military men are disciplined enough and it was time they are moved from their barracks to settle with civilians.

He applauded the military for their quick intervention in maintaining peace and order in Parliament during the election of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.