Amasaman has been crowned the winners of the Asempa FM Community Sports Quiz.

The finale was held at Silicon House in Accra.

A total of 16 communities were battling for the ultimate and after weeks of stiff competition, Amasaman has been crowned champions of the competition.

Amasaman amassed a total of 42 points in the finals of the competition after three rounds.

An amount of Ghc2,000.00 was handed over to the winners with souvenirs from sponsors while Kwashiman, who was second also took home Ghc1,000.00.

Amasaman jubilates

The maiden edition of the Asempa FM Community Sports Quiz was to engage the sports audience and test their knowledge in the field of sports.

Asempa FM promises to bring more exciting contents to our listeners this year.

Congratulations to Amasaman!.