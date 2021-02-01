Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has advised that people put on their masks to save their relationships.

According to her, women may now request for men to prove they have tested negative before they accept to be in a relationship.

This comes on the back of the Ghana Medical Association’s (GMA) revelation that covid-19 could potentially affect a man’s ability to produce children.

The Association has also revealed that erectile dysfunction in males forms part of many health complications faced by persons who have fully recovered from Covid-19.

She noted through her Facebook page that the men, especially, must make it a point to mask up at all times.

“Covid is real ooo people. This latest twist isn’t only a problem for the men but for all of us INTERESTED STAKEHOLDERS!!!! Please mask up and save your relationships.

“We may demand negative test results before we commit ooo. Push us not and mask up!!! Save your life and that of the stakeholder(s). Guys, take note. A WORD TO THE WISE,” she her post read.