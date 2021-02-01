The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced the closure of its head office effective February 1, 2021, for disinfection.

According to EPA, the move is to create a safe work environment for its staff as the country’s Covid-19 cases surge.

The offices will be reopened for business on Thursday, February 4, 2021, with staff expected to work from home within the period of closure.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Henry Kwabena Kokofu.

It indicated the exercise will be replicated across all its offices nationwide with arrangements being made for all staff to undergo Covid-19 testing.

Read the full statement below: