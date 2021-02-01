The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced the closure of its head office effective February 1, 2021, for disinfection.
According to EPA, the move is to create a safe work environment for its staff as the country’s Covid-19 cases surge.
The offices will be reopened for business on Thursday, February 4, 2021, with staff expected to work from home within the period of closure.
This was announced in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Henry Kwabena Kokofu.
ALSO READ:
It indicated the exercise will be replicated across all its offices nationwide with arrangements being made for all staff to undergo Covid-19 testing.
Read the full statement below: